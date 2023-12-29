ATHEX: Trading year closes with gains of 39%

A year of glorious performances has come to a close at the Greek stock market, with the main index continuing its advance on Friday to end 2023 39.08% higher than its closing last December. The large-cap index grew 38.7% year-on-year, but it was banks that outperformed with their 65.73% annual advance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,293.14 points, adding 0.58% to Thursday’s 1,285.65 points. On a weekly basis it increased 0.17%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67%, ending at 3,122.79 points, and the banks index improved 1.15%, thanks to Alpha soaring 3.22%, National earning 0.80% and Eurobank rising 0.59%, while Piraeus slipped 0.06%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor augmented 2%, EYDAP was up 1.67%, OTE telecom climbed 1.49%, Quest Holdings grabbed 1.44%, and Aegean Airlines collected 1.43%. Motor Oil declined 1.16%.

In total 69 stocks registered gains, 35 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61 million euros, up from Thursday’s €45 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.17% to close at 136.01 points.