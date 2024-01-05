Historical high for Piraeus cruise data

Cruise passenger arrivals in Piraeus, one of the top cruise ship port destinations in the Mediterranean, were up 85% in January-August 2023 compared to last year, Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) said on Thursday. Cruise passenger traffic came to 928,357 in January-August, compared to 500,905 in the same period of 2022, with 78% of ships and 55% of passengers using Piraeus as a home port. There were 478 cruise liner arrivals in January-August, compared to 419 in 2022, a 14% increase. OLP had its own pavilion at Seatrade Europe’s trade show ‘Cruise & River Cruise Convention 2023’ last week in Hamburg.

Piraeus has posted a new record in cruise passengers, according to last year’s figures announced on Thursday, while another record is expected in 2024.

According to the provisional data, Greece’s main port notched up a historical high in 2023 both in total cruise passengers, serving approximately 1.5 million, compared with 880,000 in 2022, as well as in homeport passengers, who amounted to approximately 800,000, compared with 380,000 in 2022.

The number of cruise ships served came to 760, of which 525 were homeporting.

However, the new year seems to be even more dynamic for the cruise industry at the port of Piraeus, as pre-bookings have been made for 1,042 arrivals, and a new record is anticipated for homeport ship arrivals (around 800 calls).

The chairman of Piraeus Port Authority, Yu Zenggang, expressed satisfaction with the excellent course of cruise ships in the port of Piraeus.

He mentioned that continuing the upward trend of the cruise industry is a key goal of PPA, as it is an activity that brings benefits to many different entities and mainly to the local community, to local authorities, to Attica, but also the country in general.