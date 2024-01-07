The factors that will shape salaries this year

The first increase in the salaries of civil servants after 14 years, the unfreezing of the step-up period for the salaries of 100,000 private-sector workers on the minimum wage, as well as the prime minister’s pledge to set the average monthly salary at 1,500 euros by 2027, are three factors that will determine the actual rate of salary growth this year.

Two more important parameters are the new increase in the minimum salary, which will apply from April and affect approximately 600,000 private-sector employees, as well as the fate of collective labor bargaining, though this concerns only three out of 10 Greek workers.