Greek stores closed on Tuesday, sales start on January 8

Retail stores in Greece will remain closed on Tuesday, reopening again on Wednesday.

Some exceptions have been announced, with supermarket chains AB Vassilopoulos and Lidl announcing they will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The same schedules will be generally observed in Piraeus, Thessaloniki, and Patras.

Winter sales will start on January 8 and last until the end of February. Stores will remain open on first Sunday of the sales, i.e. 14 January 2024.

