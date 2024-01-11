Cyprus to abolish permits for small constructions

In a move to simplify the development control system, Cyprus is set to abolish urban and building permits for small-scale projects.

This includes residences and apartment buildings with up to 12 units, a flagship initiative in the 22-point plan agreed upon by the Ministry of Interior and the Scientific Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK). The ministry is currently pushing for swift implementation, targeting completion by July 1.

Margarita Kyriakou, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, explained in an interview with Spor FM radio that the initiative aims to significantly reduce the prevalent issue of project delays.

With the removal of building permits for small developments and increased involvement of private architects and building inspectors, the goal is to expedite the entire development process.

Kyriakou also highlighted the department’s digital transition, saying that the digitization of the submission and examination of urban planning applications through the “Hippodamus” system marks a substantial change. This shift is anticipated to cut down the time for application reviews by the Urban Planning Authority, as the “Hippodamus” system facilitates electronic processing.