Record 13 pct increase in labor Inspections

Hellenic Labor Inspectorate inspections in 2023 increased by almost 13 percent compared to the year before, reaching an all-time high, it was announced Monday.

More specifically, the number of inspections conducted by the agency in 2023 reached 73,579 over 65,286 in 2022.

Furthermore, a total of 16,049 administrative sanctions were imposed, compared to 14,504 in 2022, with fines amounting to 44,569,101 euros, from 35,966,183 euros in 2022.

“This work contributes to the protection of the weak, which is both the employee and the employer who operates within the law and is affected by unfair competition, [meaning] those who violate labor legislation,” said George Tzilivakis, governor of the Hellenic Labor Inspectorate, an independent authority.

“The new year finds us with new technological tools, with determination and with pride for the work we do for the benefit of Greek society,” he added.