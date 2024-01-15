Ministry official notes Greece’s progress in RES

Greece is on the “front line of energy-related investments,” Deputy Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou said at the Greek House Davos Forum in Switzerland on Monday.

“The economy is growing at a fast pace and attracting investments in the field of network development, telecommunications, digitization, construction and banking, and finds itself on the front line of energy-related investments,” she said.

Outlining the country’s ambitions for becoming an energy transfer hub, Sdoukou said that one of the government’s priorities is to facilitate the transportation of energy from Africa and the Middle East to Europe via projects similar to the interconnections with Cyprus and Israel.

She pointed to projects that have already been completed, such as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, both of which transport natural gas to Europe, via Turkey, from Azerbaijan.

Further projects are in the works, she stressed, such as the Alexandroupoli Floating Storage and Regasification Unit, and the Gas Interconnector Greece-North Macedonia, both of which are set to begin operations this spring and 2025 respectively. The energy grid linking Greece to its neighbors is also set to be upgraded.

Sdoukou also noted Greece’s competitive advantage in offshore wind energy generation – with the first such unit expected to begin operations by 2030 – noting the country’s aspiration to develop export capacity.