ECONOMY

Skrekas: We will not stop until we curb inflation

Skrekas: We will not stop until we curb inflation

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas on Tuesday spoke of the government’s new measures against high prices in an interview with Skai TV. 

He also noted that “we will not stop until we see inflation decline.” Asked what the government expects from the implementation of the measures, he said, “We have announced a package of four measures, very powerful and carefully considered, that we believe will bring results in terms of reducing product prices.”

“We will announce the prices of the products for which we have taken the measures before their implementation to see how much the prices have fallen,” he added.

“The price of infant formula is 30% higher in comparison with abroad, something which indicates that some companies have found an opportunity to profiteer. The problem of high prices is real,” he said.

Economy Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Food inflation not subsiding
CONSUMER PRICES

Food inflation not subsiding

Retail prices keep increasing
ECONOMY

Retail prices keep increasing

Four steps against inflation
CONSUMER PRICES

Four steps against inflation

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’
ECONOMY

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’

Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece
INFLATION

Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece

Greeks opt for costly items
CONSUMERS

Greeks opt for costly items