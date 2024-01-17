Skrekas: We will not stop until we curb inflation

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas on Tuesday spoke of the government’s new measures against high prices in an interview with Skai TV.

He also noted that “we will not stop until we see inflation decline.” Asked what the government expects from the implementation of the measures, he said, “We have announced a package of four measures, very powerful and carefully considered, that we believe will bring results in terms of reducing product prices.”

“We will announce the prices of the products for which we have taken the measures before their implementation to see how much the prices have fallen,” he added.

“The price of infant formula is 30% higher in comparison with abroad, something which indicates that some companies have found an opportunity to profiteer. The problem of high prices is real,” he said.