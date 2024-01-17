ECONOMY

Greece’s investment class grade signals normalcy, says Stournaras

Greece’s investment class grade signals normalcy, says Stournaras

Greece’s return to investment grade in 2023 signals a return to normalcy and marks the start of a new effort to raise the prosperity level of the Greek people, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday at a bank event.

Speaking to BoG personnel during the New Year’s cake-cutting event, Stournaras said that “the sacrifices of our fellow citizens during the difficult years of the crisis, along with the historically unprecedented support of our European partners and the reforms and responsible policies of governments, paid off.”

