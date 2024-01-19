Projects shelved in favor of Thessaly reconstruction

It is very likely that the extension of Kymis Avenue in northern Athens, the extension of the Western Ring Road of Ymittos toward Elliniko, and other projects that were planned but have not yet started will be shelved by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The reason is the enormous financial needs for repairing the flood damage in Thessaly and Central Greece, which are draining the state budget.

Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras admitted to reporters on Thursday that storms Daniel and Elias have forced the government to reassess and prioritize projects launched in previous years – but also to ‘close the door’ on new ones.