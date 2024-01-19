ECONOMY FINANCE

Projects shelved in favor of Thessaly reconstruction

Projects shelved in favor of Thessaly reconstruction
[Intime News]

It is very likely that the extension of Kymis Avenue in northern Athens, the extension of the Western Ring Road of Ymittos toward Elliniko, and other projects that were planned but have not yet started will be shelved by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The reason is the enormous financial needs for repairing the flood damage in Thessaly and Central Greece, which are draining the state budget.

Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras admitted to reporters on Thursday that storms Daniel and Elias have forced the government to reassess and prioritize projects launched in previous years – but also to ‘close the door’ on new ones. 

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Projects worth 1 billion euros up for grabs
FINANCE

Projects worth 1 billion euros up for grabs

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality
FINANCE

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality

Bad private dues outsize GDP
PRIVATE DEBT

Bad private dues outsize GDP

Greece holds successful bond reopening
ECONOMY

Greece holds successful bond reopening

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed
SOCIAL SECURITY

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch
PUBLIC WORKS

Three long-suffering projects finally set to launch