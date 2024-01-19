Projects worth 1 billion euros up for grabs

The government will soon announce new Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) actions totaling over 1 billion euros, as it attempts to accelerate the absorption of the fund’s resources, from which €6.9 billion are expected to be collected this year.

The new actions will be added to a series of already active ones, worth €1.2 billion euros. That means that over €2.2 billion will enter the market in the coming months, from the Recovery Fund alone.

The actions concern a very wide range of economic activities and are aimed at businesses and households, ranging from taxi drivers and researchers to the unemployed. The energy and digital transition are the protagonists, of course, since they are the main objectives of the RRF.

According to data from the Recovery Fund, the actions expected to be announced are the following:

1. Exikonomo for businesses, with a total budget of €450 million, consisting of three programs:

• Integrated energy efficiency interventions in the tertiary sector. An Exikonomo program for businesses in the tourism sector, as it is typically mentioned.

• Allazo Siskevi: installation of energy-efficient equipment at enterprises for production, storage and equipment such as heat pumps and solar water heaters, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions.

• Support for self-production with photovoltaics and batteries for industrial businesses.

2. Exikonomo 2020-2023, the second cycle, with a budget of €110 million, aimed at energy-poor households.

3. Digital transactions, in the framework of the action Digital Transformation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, for the interconnection of POS and cash registers, expected in the first quarter of 2024.

4. Preventive tests against cervical and colon cancer, of the Spyros Doxiadis Program, with a total budget of €153.5 million.

5. Partnerships for research excellence, with a total budget of €94.6 million, to carry out collaborative research projects between universities and businesses, with the aim of transferring knowledge to the real economy.

6. Training and employment programs by the Public Employment Service (DYPA).