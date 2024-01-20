ECONOMY ENERGY

Gas to reach Ukraine via Thrace

Three countries are added to the Vertical Corridor of SE Europe for their supply of the fuel

Gas to reach Ukraine via Thrace

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) that ships will carry to the new Alexandroupoli terminal (FSRU) will reach up to Russia’s doorstep – i.e. Slovakia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The participation of Slovakia, Moldova and Ukraine in the so-called Vertical Corridor, which has been designed for a decade to diversify the countries’ energy sources, opens up new prospects for the export potential of Greece’s natural gas system in the region of Southeast Europe, having gained fresh momentum after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The natural gas managers participating in the Vertical Corridor initiative signed a cooperation memorandum for the inclusion of Slovakia, Moldova and Ukraine on Friday in Athens, on the sidelines of the CESEC Ministerial Conference.

gas-to-reach-ukraine-via-thrace0

The memorandum seals and expands the intensive cooperation developed by gas and LNG transmission system operators from Greece, such as DESFA and Gastrade, Bulgaria (ICGB, Bulgartransgaz), Romania (Transgaz), Hungary (FGSZ) and Slovakia (Eustream), following the meeting organized by DESFA last September in Thessaloniki.

The participation of the three new countries – especially the large market of Ukraine – gives new perspectives to the natural gas infrastructures of Greece that can support the transfer of increased quantities of gas to Bulgaria and from there to the wider region.

The prospects of upgrading the capacity of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline (IGB) from 3 to 5 billion cubic meters of gas are also strengthened, as are Gastrade’s plans for a second FSRU in Alexandroupoli and the role of Greece as a transit agent and alternative “source” of gas for the countries of Southeast Europe. The gas from the Alexandroupoli FSRU, which starts commercial operations in March, will arrive through the IGB and the Sidirokastro station in reverse flow, in Bulgaria, and from there through the existing interconnections via Serbia, North Macedonia and Romania to Moldova and Ukraine and west to Hungary and Slovakia, a market of 65 billion cubic meters of gas per year. 

Energy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens and Sofia expand energy collaboration
ECONOMY

Athens and Sofia expand energy collaboration

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus
CYPRUS

ENI discovers more gas off Cyprus

Tel Aviv approves Energean plan for Katlan gas field development
ECONOMY

Tel Aviv approves Energean plan for Katlan gas field development

Rapid implementation of power interconnection
ECONOMY

Rapid implementation of power interconnection

EU-backed investors plan 500-mln-euro battery raw materials fund
ECONOMY

EU-backed investors plan 500-mln-euro battery raw materials fund

Mitsotakis says he wants Greece to become exporter of green energy
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says he wants Greece to become exporter of green energy