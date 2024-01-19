ECONOMY

Rapid implementation of power interconnection

The Crete-Attica electricity interconnection is being implemented faster than similar projects in other European countries, sources at the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) stated on Thursday, presenting comparative data as well as the progress in the construction of the project.

The schedule foresees the completion of construction and the start of electrification at the end of this year and the project being fully operational in the summer of 2025, five years after it was contracted in the summer of 2020.

 

 
