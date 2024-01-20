Athens and Sofia expand energy collaboration

Offshore wind farms. Greece’s target is to have its first offshore wind park up and running by 2030, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis told the Fourth Olympia Forum at Ancient Olympia on Friday. ‘This is a wager that we will win,’ the minister pledged, adding there are many areas in Greece where such investments can be realized.

The environment and energy ministers of Greece and Bulgaria signed a memorandum of further collaboration on energy issues in Athens on Thursday.

The memorandum – which focuses on electric energy, natural gas, renewable energy sources (RES), and hydrogen – was signed by Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis and his Bulgarian counterpart, Energy Minister Rumen Radev.

Also present at the signing were Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou and her counterpart Iva Petrova, and well as Bulgarian Ambassador to Greece Valentin Poriazov.

Under the memorandum, some of the targets the two countries are aiming for include constructing and expanding hydrogen transport networks, improving the production of RES and hydrogen in the Southeastern European region, continuing the digitization of power grids of both countries to manage and balance the systems between them, and promoting joint projects of EU and regional interest, in order to change into a climate-neutral economy.