Agreement on promotion of Greece in the Arab world

The Greek National Tourism Organization’s (GNTO) campaign for the next tourism season is in full progress, with GNTO General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis meeting with Emirates executives, one of the largest airlines in the world.

“With Ibrahim Ghanim and Manolis Anastassiou we had the opportunity to discuss the results of 2023, which were excellent for Greece, and to examine the prospects for 2024,” Fragakis said.

They agreed on the strengthening of the cooperation between the GNTO and Emirates in the promotion of Greek destinations, as Arab countries are one of the main targets of Greece’s strategic opening of new markets.