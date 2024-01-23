ECONOMY

Agreement on promotion of Greece in the Arab world

Agreement on promotion of Greece in the Arab world
[GNTO/Sylia Mourelatou]

The Greek National Tourism Organization’s (GNTO) campaign for the next tourism season is in full progress, with GNTO General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis meeting with Emirates executives, one of the largest airlines in the world.

“With Ibrahim Ghanim and Manolis Anastassiou we had the opportunity to discuss the results of 2023, which were excellent for Greece, and to examine the prospects for 2024,” Fragakis said.

They agreed on the strengthening of the cooperation between the GNTO and Emirates in the promotion of Greek destinations, as Arab countries are one of the main targets of Greece’s strategic opening of new markets.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bank of Greece: Tourist receipts soar in 2023
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece: Tourist receipts soar in 2023

Greece leads in recreational boats for hire
TOURISM

Greece leads in recreational boats for hire

European Travel Commission holding its first Athens conference next month
ECONOMY

European Travel Commission holding its first Athens conference next month

Tourism minister meets with foreign ambassadors over joint ventures
ECONOMY

Tourism minister meets with foreign ambassadors over joint ventures

Survey: Athens Europe’s worst city for remote working
ECONOMY

Survey: Athens Europe’s worst city for remote working

Kefalogianni to visit Istanbul to discuss tourism initiatives
ECONOMY

Kefalogianni to visit Istanbul to discuss tourism initiatives