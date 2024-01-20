ECONOMY

Tourism minister meets with foreign ambassadors over joint ventures

[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni held consecutive meetings with the ambassadors of Switzerland and Albania on Friday.

During her meeting with Swiss Ambassador Stefan Estermann, they discussed the planning of joint actions between the two countries, and jointly promoting sustainability and innovation in tourism.

With the Albanian ambassador in Athens, Luela Hajdaraga, Kefalogianni discussed the prospects of bilateral and multilateral collaboration.

The ambassador expressed Albania’s wish to collaborate on sustainability and joint tourism packages for remote markets. 

