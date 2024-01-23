RES penetration broke record in 2023

ECONOMY

RES record. Renewable energy sources hit a record high in May, accounting for 48% of the energy mix, while the production from coal was only 5%, per the Independent Power Transmission Operator’s (ADMIE) monthly data. For 21 hours in the past month, RES covered over 90% of energy needs, exceeding 100% of demand some hours on May 6 and 7.

Last year saw Greece’s energy market breaking new records for the penetration of renewable energy sources (RES) and reduced energy consumption.

The chairman and CEO of Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), Manos Manousakis, said that green power production combined with large hydropower rose to 57% of total power production in 2023 (of which 47.9% were RES and 9.09% hydropower), breaking the previous record set in 2022.

This was the result of investments in new RES units and the development of new networks needed to transmit green energy. According to data processed by Green Tank, the energy market passed 16 milestones in 2023 that – barring lower consumption – were chiefly related to the higher participation of RES and reduced participation of fossil fuels in the energy balance, an equivalent increase in RES and a shift by consumers to producing their own energy.

