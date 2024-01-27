Costa Navarino to open earlier than ever

The first hotel unit in the Costa Navarino complex will this year open its doors even earlier than in previous years – i.e. on February 18 – followed by the other three units that TEMES has developed in Messinia, in the Peloponnese.

The messages for this year’s bookings so far are very encouraging, while a number of major foreign airlines are adding routes to Kalamata this year in order to serve the demand for the wider area, and especially for Costa Navarino and the golf courses it operates.

This is the first full year of operation for the newly built Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino (pictured), which will open on April 1, alongside the neighboring Navarino Agora.