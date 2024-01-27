ECONOMY TOURISM

Costa Navarino to open earlier than ever

Costa Navarino to open earlier than ever

The first hotel unit in the Costa Navarino complex will this year open its doors even earlier than in previous years – i.e. on February 18 – followed by the other three units that TEMES has developed in Messinia, in the Peloponnese.

The messages for this year’s bookings so far are very encouraging, while a number of major foreign airlines are adding routes to Kalamata this year in order to serve the demand for the wider area, and especially for Costa Navarino and the golf courses it operates.

This is the first full year of operation for the newly built Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino (pictured), which will open on April 1, alongside the neighboring Navarino Agora. 

Business Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus

Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development
ECONOMY

Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development

Aegean Air at all-time high
BUSINESS

Aegean Air at all-time high

Ministry seeking to make Greece a ‘top of mind’ destination
ECONOMY

Ministry seeking to make Greece a ‘top of mind’ destination

Piraeus registered historical high in cruise passengers last year
TOURISM

Piraeus registered historical high in cruise passengers last year

Number of small budget hotels dwindling
ECONOMY

Number of small budget hotels dwindling