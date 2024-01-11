Ministry seeking to make Greece a ‘top of mind’ destination

Adapting to the modern needs of tourism and innovation are the main characteristics of the Tourism Ministry’s planning, Minister Olga Kefalogianni said at the first meeting of the board of directors of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) for 2024.

The minister identified the general and specific objectives of the Strategy for the Promotion of Greek Tourism, stressing the need to improve the high demand for Greek destinations, with a further increase in travel receipts and per capita expenditure.

What is crucial, Kefalogianni said, is a reduction of seasonality in tourism through the promotion of diverse products and forms of tourism that will offer a “unique and multi-thematic experience.” For 2024, the main general objectives of the strategy of the Ministry of Tourism, as presented by the minister, are:

Establishing Greece as a “top of mind” tourism destination, enhancing Greece’s reputation, strengthening the traditional markets of inbound tourism and developing new markets.