Booking data point to further reduction in overcrowding on Mykonos, Santorini

The islands of Mykonos and Santorini, historically the flagships of Greek tourism, are now paying the price for their overexploitation, without the upgrading of their key infrastructures, in order to manage the large number of visitors.

Therefore, after the reduction of international arrivals recorded in 2023, compared to 2022, by 5.9% for Mykonos and 9.9% for Santorini, according to data from local airport operator Fraport Greece, this year all indications so far point to a further reduction of foreign visitors, contrary to the rest of the country.

What is happening in those flagships of Greek tourism may expand to other destinations too, local businesses worry.