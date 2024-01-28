ECONOMY

Air Arabia adding flights to Greece this summer

Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa, will expand its European network by adding direct flights to Greece this summer.

As of June 28, the company will inaugurate a direct flight between Athens and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), four times a week.

This new itinerary aims at increasing accessibility for professionals and leisure travelers, and strengthening economic and cultural ties between Greece and the UAE.

Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Abdullah Ali said Sharjah is a city known for its rich history, culture, and business opportunities.

“The start of Air Arabia flights to Athens reflects our continuing commitment to provide our clients with unobstructed connectivity between the two cities, while offering economic and affordable travel options,” he added. 

