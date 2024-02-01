Retailers see positive shift in festive purchase picks

Greek consumers proved active during the festive period, the sector’s most important, with a preference for sports as well as more festive items, market insiders note.

In general, retailers consider the performance of the Christmas season to have been positive, seeing a greater shift in turnover this year to major players in the market, namely department stores, discount villages, multinational clothing companies etc.

This is also confirmed by the course of department stores, such as Attica, which during the festive season moved positively. “After the payment of the Christmas bonus, we saw there was movement which translated into traffic in shops. In general, the sector did well, while a greater shift in turnover was recorded toward the major market players,” Theodoros Kapralos, president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce, told Kathimerini.

The trend toward impulse buying, however, may belong to another era, as inflation and declining disposable income hold consumers back from such purchases. “It’s clear that people shop when there’s a specific need, and clothing and footwear are back in the hierarchy of products they choose to shop for,” he observed.