ECONOMY

Digital infrastructure cooperation with UAE

The digital assistant mAigov, presented on Tuesday by the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou (pictured) to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and then to journalists, offers faster and easier access to more than 1,600 digital services of the government.

Greece and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of collaboration in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for the promotion of investments in digital infrastructure in Greece.

Signing the memorandum were Greek Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou and UAE Investments Minister and CEO of ADQ Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

The memorandum specifically foresees the construction of data centers of a maximum capacity of 500 MW, and underlines the building of relations between public and private agencies and organizations in the two countries.

It also envisages the facilitation of technology exchanges and best practices.

Investments in data centers will be combined with additional investments in more than 10 submarine cables connecting critical domestic and cross-border connectivity hubs between Europe, Africa and Asia.

Digital Transformation

