AADE chief: Changing the image of tax authority

Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Governor Giorgos Pitsilis spoke of progress in transforming the tax authority’s organization and its services to the public at the 25th Capital Link Investment Forum in New York earlier this week.

He focused on the digitization of services that led to more effective procedures, and the use of technology to improve tax inspections.

He also spoke of the restructuring of the organizational model to centralize processing, reviews and collection, and described the operation of two new centers focused on property taxes and transfers on one hand, and on income tax, value-added tax and registries on the other.

Local tax offices are turning into public service points for those who do not have access to digital means, he added. Procedures for citizens were also being simplified, the tax authority head said, including how to submit annual tax returns, getting a new tax identification number (AFM), and speaking with a tax officer online, a service expected to be introduced shortly.

In addition, Pitsilis said that an app for cellphones will be activated shortly, including payments of outstanding tax.

“Our basic goal is to completely transform the image of the tax administration, to the benefit of citizens and businesses,” the AADE head said.