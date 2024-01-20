ECONOMY

Cybersecurity bill to be tabled next week

Cybersecurity bill to be tabled next week
File photo [Nikos Kokkalias]

The draft law on cybersecurity will be tabled in the relevant parliamentary committees next week, so that “there will be one body in charge of all the organizations and services – both public and private – that will protect us from attacks,” Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou said on Friday in an interview with Skai TV.

He underlined that the need to “secure all this infrastructure so as not to allow the intrusion of any malicious actor into our personal data.” At the same time, he advised that “citizens should be particularly careful.”

The minister explained that “European legislation is coming which now lays down new fundamentals and obliges the platforms to follow specific protocols. Each country creates its own authority, its own body, which will relay the complaints to the platforms even on the same day, and they, in turn, will have to respond within a specific time.”

Security Economy Digital Transformation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AADE chief: Changing the image of tax authority
ECONOMY

AADE chief: Changing the image of tax authority

Staikouras: Building information model ensures durability, sustainability
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Building information model ensures durability, sustainability

Platform launched in Greece for sailors
ECONOMY

Platform launched in Greece for sailors

Papastergiou talks about next steps in digital transformation
ECONOMY

Papastergiou talks about next steps in digital transformation

Greece gets three awards from WITSA
ECONOMY

Greece gets three awards from WITSA

Trucks to be monitored in real time via satellite in Greece
ECONOMY

Trucks to be monitored in real time via satellite in Greece