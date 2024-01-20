Cybersecurity bill to be tabled next week

The draft law on cybersecurity will be tabled in the relevant parliamentary committees next week, so that “there will be one body in charge of all the organizations and services – both public and private – that will protect us from attacks,” Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou said on Friday in an interview with Skai TV.

He underlined that the need to “secure all this infrastructure so as not to allow the intrusion of any malicious actor into our personal data.” At the same time, he advised that “citizens should be particularly careful.”

The minister explained that “European legislation is coming which now lays down new fundamentals and obliges the platforms to follow specific protocols. Each country creates its own authority, its own body, which will relay the complaints to the platforms even on the same day, and they, in turn, will have to respond within a specific time.”