Mytilineos expands mining, aluminium activities to Africa

Mytilineos on Monday announced that it has obtained a prospecting license from the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to explore and subsequently extract bauxite deposits in the Ninayhin-Mpasaso region.

The signing ceremony, attended by the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, took place in Accra on January 26. Highlighting the successful Energy & Metals model and the synergies resulting from it, Mytilineos seeks to implement a similar mode of operation in Ghana, already having an in-depth understanding of the country’s energy sector, through the execution of a multitude of energy projects.

In the initial 18-month implementation stage of the project, the company will conduct necessary studies to confirm reserves and develop mines.

Simultaneously, a comprehensive feasibility study will be conducted. The area containing the deposits under concession, designated as Ninayhin Block C, is estimated to possess geological reserves of approximately 300 million tons of bauxite and is anticipated to yield around 10 million tons of bauxite annually, equivalent to an estimated annual turnover of $500 million at current market prices.

Mytilineos, in collaboration with GIADEC, will assess the potential construction of an alumina production unit, projecting an annual production capacity of up to 1.5 million tons.

The current annual aluminum production in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia, amounts to 865,000 tons.