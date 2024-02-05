Efood Market announces price reductions on basic goods

Delivery Hero. The Competition Commission on Thursdayexpressed its concerns regarding the takeover of the online platforms of efood, delivery.gr and e-table by Delivery Hero, not because it would cause excessive concentration in the delivery market, but for fear of possible competition-stifling effects on adjacent markets, via cross-sector offers.

Efood Market, the supermarket arm of online platform efood, is reducing prices on 1,200 products so that it can offer its customers a variety of options at affordable prices in the present climate or rising costs, it said in an announcement.

It stated that the price reduction, effective since last Thursday, concerns approximately 30% of all efood market product codes and will be applied to basic categories, such as personal care and cleaning products, dairy products and eggs, savory and sweet snacks, cleaning products, etc.