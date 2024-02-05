ECONOMY

Efood Market announces price reductions on basic goods

Efood Market announces price reductions on basic goods
Delivery Hero. The Competition Commission on Thursdayexpressed its concerns regarding the takeover of the online platforms of efood, delivery.gr and e-table by Delivery Hero, not because it would cause excessive concentration in the delivery market, but for fear of possible competition-stifling effects on adjacent markets, via cross-sector offers.

Efood Market, the supermarket arm of online platform efood, is reducing prices on 1,200 products so that it can offer its customers a variety of options at affordable prices in the present climate or rising costs, it said in an announcement. 

It stated that the price reduction, effective since last Thursday, concerns approximately 30% of all efood market product codes and will be applied to basic categories, such as personal care and cleaning products, dairy products and eggs, savory and sweet snacks, cleaning products, etc.

Business Shopping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024
ECONOMY

Chinese tourist influx expected in 2024

More seats than ever to Athens
AIR TRANSPORT

More seats than ever to Athens

Costa Navarino to open earlier than ever
TOURISM

Costa Navarino to open earlier than ever

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Wizz Air sees business soar in Cyprus

Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development
ECONOMY

Sani Development declared highest bidder for Sani-Kassandra development

One in five consumers victim of online fraud
ECONOMY

One in five consumers victim of online fraud