Gov’t hails reduction of unemployment

The decline of the unemployment rate in Greece to 9.2% in December 2023, three percentage points lower than in December 2022, was the topic that government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis chose to begin his press briefing on Monday, noting that 102,000 jobs have been created in the past year.

“The government’s coherent fiscal policy, the growth trajectory of the economy, the aim to attract big investments and the favorable investment climate created in the last 4.5 years have open the way to an increase in new jobs as we promised,” he said, noting that this drop in unemployment had “unlocked” wage increases in the private sector.

He said the government intended to continue increasing wages and available income until the minimum wage reaches 950 euros a month while the average wage stands at 1,500 euros a month. Marinakis reiterated that the government will support households and enterprises, within the limits of the country’s fiscal capability, for as long as the inflationary crisis lasts.