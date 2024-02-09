Work-life balance key priority for Greek workers, survey finds

One in two Greeks say they would be willing to leave a job if it prevented them from enjoying their life, according to findings from Randstad’s annual Workmonitor survey which showed that financial rewards are no longer the sole focus for local workers.

According to the survey, financial gain is a top priority for 94% of respondents, but work-life balance is equally important for the same percentage. In addition to career development, factors such as job security (92%), health security (90%), mental health support (88%) and flexibility in working hours (82%) are now high on the list of demands of Greek employees.

The survey, conducted between October 23 and November 11 among 753 employees in Greece, also showed that 56% of employees say they would not accept a job unless it offered significantly higher pay, while a similar proportion (55%) say they would not accept a job if it negatively affected their work-life balance.

At the same time, more than 6 in 10 (62%) consider their personal life to be more important than their professional development, while almost one in two seem willing to sacrifice their job if it prevents them from enjoying their life. However, 53% of respondents feel ambitious about their careers, although 46% are concerned about losing their jobs in the near future.

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that will continue to transform the workplace in the coming years, employees place a high value on upskilling. In fact, 3 in 10 say they would leave a job if it did not offer them opportunities to develop their skills, with the most desirable being those that involve the use and understanding of technology and AI.