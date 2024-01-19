New York roadshow next week

A multitude of Greek listed companies will come on the radar of major international investors next week, at the Greece Investment Forum, to be organized for the first time in New York by the Athens Stock Exchange Group in collaboration with JPMorgan.

This particular roadshow is considered an important milestone for the course of the Greek market, as it will reveal the intentions of the investing public for the “Greek story,” after the country’s recovery of investment grade.

Twenty-four listed and non-listed companies will be present at JPMorgan’s offices in New York on January 25, while the discussion that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon will have in a fireside chat about the prospects of the Greek economy will also be an invitation from the Greek government to foreign investors to come and invest in Greece.

The goal of the Athens Stock Exchange is to establish this particular roadshow on an annual basis, as has has been done with a corresponding roadshow in London, in collaboration with Morgan Stanley, for two years now. This decision is strategically targeted and is aimed at the coordinated and expanded contacts of Greek listed companies with the international investment community, highlighting the prospects of the companies and promoting the Greek stock market internationally, in order to maximize the vote of confidence in Greek companies and the Greek capital market.

Kathimerini understands that investor interest in the JPMorgan conference is significant and a barrage of contacts with the Greek listed companies is expected.

The companies that will attend are the four systemic banks – Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank – as well as Bank of Attica, Aegean Air, Hellenic Exchanges, Ellaktor, GEK Terna, Helleniq Energy, Intrakat, Lamda Development, Mytilineos, OPAP, OTE, PPC, TITAN, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, TAIPED, CVC Greece, Grivalia Properties, Olympia Group, Peoplecert and the Bank of Cyprus.