Tourists love Thessaloniki’s gastronomy, dislike traffic, lack of cleanliness

Although nearly all visitors to Thessaloniki (95%) would visit the city again and 97% would recommend it to friends, they rated it low in traffic problems, cleanliness, and noise, according to an annual research poll among tourists.

The results of the poll were presented by the Thessaloniki Hoteliers Association (THA) and GBR Consulting at a press conference on Wednesday. 

Among the findings for 2022, most reservations in Thessaloniki hotels were made by Greeks (50%), followed by Israelis, Americans, Germans, Romanians and Cypriots.

The city has a strong gastronomy and entertainment profile – including archaeological and cultural sites – but visitors found it too noisy, congested and chaotic, with low public cleanliness services, especially over the weekend.

Speaking at the event were GBR management consultant Stefan Merkenhof, Hoteliers president Andreas Mandrinos, and regional and local officials.

