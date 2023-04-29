ECONOMY

Cruise crews outspend passengers in Thessaloniki

Cruise liner crew members spend almost twice as much in Thessaloniki as passengers, a study presented at the 7th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum that took place in the northern Greek city this week revealed.

The preliminary results of the “Assessment of the Socio-Economic Impact of the Cruise for Thessaloniki,” presented by the scientific director of the study and professor at the University of Piraeus Thanos Pallis, showed that the average spending per cruise passenger in the city of Thessaloniki stands at 54.50 euros per visit; additionally, each passenger spends €15.10 during organized excursions while the cost of an excursion is €98.80 per person.

Remarkably, crews spend much more, as their average expenditure amounts to €105.4 per crew member.

It is worth emphasizing that this expenditure traditionally increases during the spring and summer months, when the weather conditions favor the longer stay of passengers in the city or an increase in the number of those who choose excursions in the wider region.

