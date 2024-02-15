ECONOMY

Viva Wallet sues JPMorgan for attempting to limit company growth

Viva Wallet sues JPMorgan for attempting to limit company growth

The chief executive of Viva Wallet has sued JPMorgan, which co-owns the fintech company, claiming it is attempting to limit its growth, according to legal documents cited by the Financial Times on Thursday.

Haris Karonis, who founded the Greek payments company in 2000, said he believes JPMorgan is trying to drive down the valuation of his business by blocking its entry into the US and most European markets, with the ultimate goal of buying out the stake it does not own at a lower price. JPMorgan controls 48.5% of Viva.

He also accuses the Wall Street-listed bank of hindering Viva’s growth by allowing JPMorgan’s own payments business to compete with the Greek firm’s technology in some European markets.

JPMorgan has also sued Karonis over moves the bank says are aimed at “limiting or circumventing our contractual and statutory rights as an investor,” according to sources familiar with the matter. 

Both legal claims were filed at the High Court in London on Wednesday.

Technology Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Posidonia to showcase all new technologies
ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

SMEs slow in going digital
BUSINESS

SMEs slow in going digital

Viva to launch new service in 24 countries
BUSINESS

Viva to launch new service in 24 countries

Becoming an international hub for AI’s code of ethics
ECONOMY

Becoming an international hub for AI’s code of ethics

Japanese vote of confidence in Greece
ECONOMY

Japanese vote of confidence in Greece

Advent of hydrogen in flights
BUSINESS

Advent of hydrogen in flights