ECONOMY PROPERTY

Covering the absence of social housing

The number of people living in houses they own has dropped, as the cost of buying or renting has skyrocketed and demand for homes by Greek and foreign buyers has strengthened.

The housing problem is now acute and Greece must find ways of dealing with it while lacking any social housing tools, in contrast to the rest of Europe, where such interventions cover 20%-30% of the market.

One scheme the government is working on is a measure whereby the state grants land for the construction of a certain number of apartments that are then allocated according to specific social criteria. The measure will provide relief but will not solve the problem.

