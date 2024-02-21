Demand for short-term office rentals soars

The increase in demand for flexible workspaces in the Greek market is steep, as hybrid work is now a dominant and established trend in the market.

Working from home for a few days a week has completely changed the employment model, directly affecting demand in the office market, with more and more professionals and firms looking for greater flexibility. This is hard to secure with the traditional office space allocation model.

Therefore, companies operating in the field of flexible workplaces, such as IWG, one of the leaders in this market, have begun to see a large increase in demand for the services they provide in Greece.