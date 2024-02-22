Arab funds eye Terna Energy

The negotiations between the GEK Terna group and investment funds of Arab interests, which are now in the driver’s seat for the acquisition of Terna Energy, are on a good track, Kathimerini understands.

Sources following the process estimate that reaching a definitive agreement is just a matter of time, although one should also maintain some reservations, given that discussions (with various stakeholders) about a possible sale of the listed renewable energy company have been held steadily for the past two years. During this period, there was similar optimism, but it was not confirmed.

As it seems, however, in this case, and as long as nothing unexpected happens, there will be a happy ending. Information Kathimerini has obtained from sources suggests that the investment funds discussing the acquisition of Teran Energy come from the United Arab Emirates, but it is not clear from which emirate exactly. One version speaks of funds from Abu Dhabi. What is clear is that it is a coalition between state-controlled funds and private investment funds. It is also clear that any agreement reached will provide for the submission of a mandatory public offer for all shares of Terna Energy, which has been a constant pursuit of GEK Terna with all prospective buyers to date.