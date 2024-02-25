ECONOMY ENERGY

Cheap, green energy for local authorities and vulnerable households

The Ministry of Environment and Energy is opening the way to reduce energy costs for vulnerable households, local authorities, municipal water supply and sewerage companies etc with a legislative regulation for the implementation of the Apollo program.

Its purpose is to help the 13 regions and 332 municipalities with part of the electricity they consume in their municipal buildings, street lighting and pumping stations, as well as 127,500 beneficiaries of the Social Household Rate.

They will receive power from renewable energy sources from the facilities of companies that will enter a tender and win the program’s supply contract. 

