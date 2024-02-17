ECONOMY

Italgas presents new Greek subsidiaries

This week Italgas officially presented the new identity of the group’s Greek companies, which are now called Enaon (parent company) and Enaon Eda (subsidiary company).

“Today’s presentation of Enaon and the reorganization process carried out by the company in recent months practically prove Italgas’ commitment to the Greek market and further contribute to strengthening the partnership between our two countries,” said Italian Ambassador to Greece Paolo Cuculi.

“Italy and Greece can be proud of strong bilateral relations, which continue to develop thanks to the contribution of companies such as Italgas that have decided to invest in this market,” said Cuculi, emphasizing the role of the Italian company in a critical sector for the development of bilateral relations. 

