Construction activity in Greece soars

Private building activity rose 25.9% in terms of volume in November 2023 in Greece, the Hellenic Statistical Service said on Wednesday, as 2,469 building permits were issued.

They corresponded to 628,966 square meters of surface and 3,213,670 cubic meters of volume. November 2023 also showed a 1% decrease in the number of building permits as well as an increase of 10% in surface and a 25.9% increase in volume, compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

During the January-November 2023 period, private and public building activity in Greece recorded a 7.9% increase in the number of issued building permits, a 14.8% increase in surface and a 20.2% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2022.

