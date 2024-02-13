Construction group alliance

Projects worth 17.1 billion euros are expected to be implemented in the coming years by the four large domestic construction groups GEK Terna, Intrakat, Avax and Mytilineos.

They have already signed project contracts worth €14.5 billion between them, while signatures are expected soon for new projects of €2.6 billion, the tenders of which have either been completed or are currently being completed. Such is the last major concession contract concerning the construction of the section of the Crete highway from Hania to Iraklio, with construction objectively estimated to amount to €1.8 billion.

Sources say this particular project may be the first made by an “alliance,” to concern the construction objective of the project and not participation in the concession company to be created. This way, it is estimated that the will of the Infrastructure Ministry to strengthen the cooperation between the groups will be satisfied, so that the project program that has been drawn up and which is the largest in the country’s modern history can proceed without delays, surpassing even the works for the 2004 Olympics.

GEK Terna is also about to sign the concession contract for the Egnatia highway, with the construction leg coming to €1 billion.