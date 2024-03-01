Vote of confidence in the country by Telekom

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom has given a vote of confidence in the Greek economy and its prospects.

As pointed out by Dominique Leroy, the member of Telekom’s Board of Directors responsible for Europe, during a meeting with Greek reporters at this year’s MWC in Barcelona, Telekom continues to steadily invest in Greece and its prospects through OTE Group.

The investment plan of more than 3 billion euros continues strongly, including, among other things, the development of state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure, such as fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks and 5G.

Leroy stated that she is impressed with Greece’s progress, which is taking place after the 10-year crisis, stressing the large investments as well as the digital transition of the country which precedes other countries.

She even made a special reference to the Gov.gr services of the Ministry of Digital Governance and the AI digital assistant mAIgov.

Referring to Telekom’s plans for Greece, Leroy emphasized that she intends to retain the plan for the development of telecom infrastructure, essentially referring to the further expansion of the fiber-optic network to the home (FTTH), but also to the 5G network.

However, the utilization of the FTTH network is one of the challenges the OTE group has to face, with Leroy stressing that demand subsidy actions, such as Smart Readiness and the future Gigabit Voucher, will make a significant contribution.