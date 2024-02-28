ECONOMY

PPC aspires to become regional clean energy leader

Public Power Corporation’s (PPC) goal is to become the leading player in the field of clean energy and critical infrastructure in Southeast Europe, creating an energy corridor that will add value to all countries, the president and CEO of PPC, Giorgos Stassis, said while speaking at the Ziarul Financiar Power Summit 24 in Bucharest on Tuesday.

“Romania is a key part of our strategic plan. For this reason we plan to invest significantly in all business sectors in Romania and especially in new clean capacity and further modernize and digitize the networks, making them more efficient, stable and resilient to meet the needs of our energy transition,” he added.

“Romania is very well positioned to take advantage of this new era, transforming the way households and industries produce and consume energy. I am confident about the path of Romania’s energy transition. PPC Group and especially our local team is here to do its duty,” Stassis said.

