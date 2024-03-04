ECONOMY

Frozen produce firm fined 742,000 euros for profiteering

[Shutterstock]

Greek frozen foods producer Ainos was fined €742,000 for breaching the law against profiteering, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Monday.

Of the 72 company products, 50 were found to have been sold at a higher profit margin than what the law allows in checks that took place between July 1 and September 30, 2023.

“The fight against price inflation and profiteering is constant and daily. The checks are ongoing and will be intensified, applying harsh fines according to legislation,” Skrekas said.

Ainos sells a variety of frozen products ranging from leafy greens and cruciferous, to root and allium vegetables.

