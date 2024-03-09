ECONOMY ECONOMY

Consumption kept 2023 growth at 2%, as investments lagged

The growth rate of the Greek economy was set at 2% during 2023, well below government estimates (2.4%) and those of the IMF (2.5%), OECD (2.4%), the European Commission and IOBE (2.2%).

This serves as a warning, as it is attributed to low investment performance, i.e. the healthiest part of growth. Investments eventually increased by 4%, while in the 2023 budget their rise was estimated at 15.5% and in the 2024 budget at 7.1%.

On the other hand, private consumption contributed 1.3 of the 2 percentage points of growth, analysts estimate.

At current prices, GDP reached 220.3 billion euros, from €206.6 billion in 2022, up by 6.6%.

