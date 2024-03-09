ECONOMY

Fast-appropriate products to have reduced prices until after Easter
Labels on a supermarket shelf indicate the products that have been included in the permanent price reduction measure, which aims for more affordable goods. [INTIME NEWS]

The decision regarding the so-called “basket” of basic goods with reduced prices was published in the Government Gazette on Friday, making the price tags effective from March 13 until May 4.

The “Lenten Basket,” which is an extension of the “Household Basket,” includes food staples households use during the 40-day fast leading to Greek Orthodox Easter, with lower prices on goods consumed during the period of Lent.

The three categories of food include: halva, meat- and dairy-free dips and some frozen seafood (at least two products).

Easter Shopping

