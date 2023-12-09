Pay-TV penetration remains low in Greece

Data from S&P Global reveal that triple-play telecommunications packages (mobile and fixed telephony and internet) are gaining ground in Greece, the share of which is around 40%.

They also show, however, that these types of packages (triple play) in combination with pay-TV services occupy a very low share of the market that came to 7.6% in 2022.

This low percentage, according to S&P Global analysts, highlights the limited penetration of pay TV in the Greek market because, based on the same analysis, local content – i.e. free-to-air channels – remain popular, but also because ‘the extra costs serve as a deterrent for consumers.’