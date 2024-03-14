Greece-Bulgaria-Romania trilateral meeting on establishing transport corridor

Ministers from Greece, Bulgaria and Romania held a working meeting in Sofia on Thursday to discuss the development of a transport corridor which will start from the port of Alexandroupolis and end in ports of the Black Sea and the trade routes of the Danube, through Bulgaria.

In practical terms, the corridor will give Alexandroupolis a pivotal role in the supply chain and international trade. Emphasis was placed on both cross-border rail and road connections, which despite showing greater maturity and development, actually need to be improved in order to keep all possibilities open in the future and to promote intermodality.

The three ministers, which included Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, will soon sign the relevant Memorandum of Understanding.

Through the Trilateral Cooperation with Bulgaria and Romania, as well as Greece’s participation in the new European Corridor Baltic Sea – Black Sea – Aegean Sea, the country is connected with neighbouring Bulgaria and Romania, as well as Central Europe, Moldova and Ukraine.