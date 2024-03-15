Greece is ready to apply for fourth tranche from RRF

Greece is among the leaders as regards the implementation of the national Recovery and Resilience Plan and one of just six EU member-states that has already submitted three payment requests to the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), while a fourth payment request will be submitted in April, speakers at a Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) conference revealed on Thursday.

Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, for his part, said that the country is ready to submit its fourth payment request at the end of April and will make its fifth request by the end of September or the beginning of October, pointing out that more than 60% of the country’s expected growth is due to the fund.

According to the head of the European Commission’s permanent delegation in Greece, Niovi Ringou, Greece has been the largest recipient of funds as a proportion of GDP (35.95 billion euros or more than 17% of the country’s GDP) since the start of the Greek Recovery and Resilience Plan in July 2021, while total EU support amounts to 32% of GDP – compared to an average of 4.1% of GDP in other EU countries.