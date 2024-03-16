ECONOMY

Food prices over Lent expected to remain steady

The initial feedback regarding the “Lenten Basket” initiative is encouraging, as per reports from Ministry of Development officials.

Prices for the most essential items that typically feature on the Lenten menu are either lower or comparable to last year’s figures.

Additionally, it’s been disclosed that concerning the quintessential Lenten staple, lagana (traditional Lenten bread), Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas has advocated for its price to remain consistent with last year’s.

Specifically, the price of a small lagana (350 gr) is proposed to range from 1.80 to 2 euros while the price of a large one (750 gr) is suggested to be between €2.80 and €3.50.

 

Food

