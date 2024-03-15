ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible losses for the week

The March triple witching sent the bourse’s turnover soaring to over 350 million euros on Friday, while the benchmark grabbed some more ground, all but offsetting the major losses it had suffered on Monday. That meant the week closed with small losses, for the first time after seven weeks of growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.03 points, adding 0.31% to Thursday’s 1,417.64 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.35%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.28%, ending at 3,429.20 points and the banks index collected 0.26%, on Alpha earning 1.52%, National grabbing 1.04% and Eurobank climbing 0.17%, though Piraeus gave up 1.75%.

Sarantis soared 8.32%, Cenergy Holdings collected 3.07%, Public Power Corporation fetched 2.90%, while EYDAP parted with 3.76% Motor Oil declined 2.32% and Terna Energy conceded 2.19%.

In total 47 stocks registered gains, 48 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €357.2 million, up from Thursday’s €201.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased just 0.01% to close at 144.88 points.

Stocks

